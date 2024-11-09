"You just need that one big hundred": Sanju Samson reveals Ravi Shastri's message after his ton

Durban [South Africa], November 9 : Following the second consecutive ton in T20Is Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed the chat between him and former coach Ravi Shastri during the Bangladesh game of the T20I series at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson's fireworks and Varun Chakaravarthy's spin left South Africa in crumbles and India elated with a 61-run victory in the opening T20I at Kingsmead on Friday.

"I remember him talking to me before the Bangladesh game in Hyderabad. He was like, 'Sanju! You just need that one big hundred. I am telling you. And you will be fine.' I think we are happy it happened and I am happy for everyone," said Samson in a video posted by BCCI.

Samson raised the bar in the third T20I against Bangladesh and continued to build on the momentum with a 107(50), laced with seven fours and a whopping 10 towering sixes.

The 29-year-old's 107 is the highest individual score in a T20I between India and South Africa, eclipsing David Miller's unbeaten 106 in Guwahati in 2022.

Further, the right-hand batter expressed his feelings on his second consecutive hundred in the shortest format of the game.

"I think it is too early to feel how special it is. Maybe if you ask me tomorrow, I can tell you how excited I am and happy I am," Samson added.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz knock helped India to have a fiery start in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to display a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark as the India bowling attack dominated the inning.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts in the second inning.

The Indian bowling attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bundled out the host at 141 with two overs remaining.

Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

