You know what is coming: Suryakumar Yadav unleashes wristy hits in nets leading upto Ranji Trophy stint

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has started preparations for his stint in the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The batter took to Instagram to share a video of him smashing his stylish, wristy shots in the nets. SKY, as he is known to his fans, looks completely ready to tear apart his opponents in a bid to fulfill his aspirations to play Test cricket for India.

"You know what is coming," said Suryakumar Yadav in his post, giving a sign to fans of the fireworks they can expect from him in white clothing for Mumbai.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav will be available to play for Mumbai in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022-23 from December 20 onwards, reported ESPNCricinfo earlier in December.

The in-form T20I batter will be available for the second-round game against Hyderabad. Indian Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of Ranji.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

But the batter has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He has scored only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt.

Notably, Suryakumar has a fantastic first-class cricket record. In 77 matches and 129 innings, he has scored 5,326 runs at an average of 44.01. He has scored 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 200.

( With inputs from ANI )

