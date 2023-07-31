"You leave yourself at mercy of selectors...": Michael Atherton on James Anderson's disappointing Ashes 2023

London [UK], July 31 : Former England batter and captain Michael Atherton said that veteran pacer James Anderson could be at the mercy of selectors after a disappointing Ashes 2023 series, a lot of which was due to lack of ball movement.

So far in Ashes 2023, Anderson has played four Tests and taken just five wickets at an average of 81.59 and an economy rate of 2.72. His best bowling figures in an innings are 1/51 while his best figures in a match are 1/117. He also missed out the third Test in Headingley in favour of Mark Wood, who had made a lot of impact for England with his express pace, ability to pick up crucial wickets and by firing up some important cameos with the bat down the order.

"He has just had no impact. Five wickets all series, missing the Headingley Test but playing the others. What has been a puzzle is the lack of movement for him," explained Atherton, according to Sky Sports.

"This is one of the most skilful craftsmen we have ever seen hold a red dukes ball in his hand and it has just not done anything for him. It has not swung, it has not found much reverse swing."

Atherton said that England has played its positive, result-oriented and attacking brand of cricket, also known as 'Bazball' on flat pitches that help them score quick runs, especially in the fourth innings and these surfaces have not helped Anderson at all.

"Bazball in the last couple of years has generally been played on pretty flat pitches to aid the strength of England - quick scoring and chasing runs down in the fourth innings. It does not necessarily play to Anderson's strengths. But even so, without that movement, to take just five wickets in this series is certainly not the standard he would expect from himself," said Atherton.

"He has pretty clear he wants to keep on playing and that is every cricketer's right. It is the one thing you have in your control and Broad has chosen a good moment I think."

"Anderson said he still has the desire to keep going and that is the key thing. You know it in your heart and head if you still have that desire. If he has, fair enough. But you do leave yourself at the mercy of the selectors then and I do not think sentiment then comes into it," he added.

Coming to the match, Australia started the final day of the match at 135/0, with Usman Khawaja (69*) and David Warner (58*) unbeaten during a run-chase of 384 runs.

In their second innings, England was all out for 395 runs and they gained a lead of 383 runs over Australia, setting them 384 to win.

Zak Crawley (73 in 76 balls, with nine fours) and Ben Duckett (42 in 55 balls) stitched a solid 79-run opening stand. Crawley had a 61-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Ben Stokes (42 in 67 balls, with three fours and a six). Later, Stokes had a 73-run stand for the third wicket with Joe Root. After Stokes' departure, Harry Brook was also dismissed quickly, leaving England at 222/4.

Then it was Root and Jonny Bairstow who had a fifth-wicket partnership of 110 runs. Root was dismissed for 91 off 106 balls, with 11 fours and a six and Bairstow was later dismissed for 78 in 103 balls, with 11 fours, leaving England at 360/6. A useful 29 by Mooen Ali in his final Test innings proved to be vital in taking England to 395.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Todd Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 295 runs and they had a 12-run lead. They lost wickets at regular intervals. At the top of the order, Steve Smith (71 in 123 balls, with six fours) and Usman Khawaja (47 in 157 balls with seven fours) delivered key contributions which kept Australia's innings together.

Down the order, skipper Pat Cummins (36) and an aggressive Todd Murphy (34 in 39 balls with two fours and three sixes) helped the Aussies gain the lead, putting on a 49-run stand. Smith and Cummins had also put on a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Chris Woakes (3/61) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, while Root, Wood and Broad took two wickets each. James Anderson got one wicket.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 283 runs after being put to bat first by Australia. Harry Brook (85 in 91 balls with 11 fours and two sixes) top-scored for England and had a 111-run stand with Moeen Ali (34 in 37 balls with three fours and two sixes) after England slipped to 73/3. Later a 49-run stand for the eighth wicket between Mark Wood (28) and Chris Woakes (36) helped England reach a decent first-innings score.

Mitchell Starc (4/82) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy took two wickets each while skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh got a wicket each.

Australia is leading the five-match series 2-1. Though Australia has regained the Ashes urn, England can still go out of this home series respectfully after a 2-2 draw.

