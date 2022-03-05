You lived your life king size: Kapil Dev condoles Warne's demise

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Saturday condoled the demise of two legendary Australian cricketers -- Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne.

"I played my first test series in Australia with Rod Marsh. What a wicket keeper. Rod and Lillie were a lethal pair for the opposition. Rod set the standards for wicket keeping at an almost unattainable level," Kapil Dev wrote on Instagram.

"And then Shane. Two Australian cricketing stalwarts in a day. Shane, you lived your life king size. RIP to the two greats," he added.

Warne passed away on Friday, aged 52 due to a suspected heart attack. Earlier on Friday, Rod Marsh had also passed away.

Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

A central figure in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999, when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack recognized Shane's achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.

( With inputs from ANI )

