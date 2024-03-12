"You love having guys like him": Ponting on Steve Smith's chances of playing T20 WC

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 12 : Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday spoke on star Aussie batter Steve Smith's chances of taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup and said that one would love to have players like him on the squad for their "experience".

While speaking to ICC, Ponting said that players like Smith give a "calming influence" to the squad during a high-voltage tournament like the World Cup.

The former Aussie skipper also spoke about what role the 34-year-old can play by being in the squad.

"You love having guys like him around because of the experience and the calming influence that you can have around a team during a World Cup. But the other thing you always have to be mindful of is what role can he play? So I would think if Steve Smith does find his way into the squad, I don't think he will be in the starting XI," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

Ponting added that he would keep Smith in the T20 World Cup squad but not in the playing eleven.

"And I think that's probably been shown the last couple of weeks with the series they just played in New Zealand. I think he opened the batting in a couple of those games, but not all of those games and they're sort of spreading the load around a little bit trying to find their right combination, but would I have him in the squad? I think I'd have him in the squad, but he wouldn't be in my starting XI," he added.

In 2010, Smith made his T20I debut against Pakistan. Following that, he has appeared in 67 matches and 55 20-over innings in which he has scored 1094 runs at a strike rate of 125.46.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, which will take place from 1 to 29 June, will be the largest-ever ICC event with 55 matches to be played across nine cities - three in the USA and six in the West Indies.

Australia will kick off their voyage in the tournament against Oman on June 6th at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

