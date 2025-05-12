New Delhi [India], May 12 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed star batter Virat Kohli on his Test retirement and also recalled a "thoughtful gesture" from a young, up-and-coming Virat during Master Blaster's final Test in Mumbai.

Pulling down curtains on his 14-year, 123 match long Test career on Monday, Virat has sent shockwaves around the world and left India in need of a massive transition heading into their five-Test England tour, which will start from June 20 and will mark the starting point of India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

In his post on X, Sachin recalled how during his final-ever Test and international appearance at Wankhede Stadium, Virat, then a promising upstart for India in white clothing, expressed his immense admiration and respect for the legend by offering him a thread given to him by his late father as a gift. Sachin noted that while the thread was too personal for him to accept, he nonetheless found the gesture "heartwarming".

Sachin also said that he has "deepest admiration and best wishes" for Virat and lauded him for a decorated Test career, where he gave Indian cricket "more than just runs".

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes. Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs - you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also lauded Virat for his wonderful career, recalling that he knew he was special ever since he saw him and hailed his intensity and passion for Test cricket.

"Congratulations, Virat on an incredible test career. From the time I saw you, knew that you are special. The intensity that you brought and the sheer passion with which you played Test cricket was a joy to watch. You were a great ambassador of Test cricket and wish you the best of times ahead in One Day Cricket @imvkohli," posted Sehwag.

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 and 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some notable weaknesses in the format, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners.

He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a shocking average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad.

Virat's career has been about overcoming several setbacks and taking Indian cricket to new highs.

Be it smashing a peak Australian attack led by Mitchell Johnson for 692 runs including four centuries during Australia tour in 2014-15 and announcing himself as the new captain, guiding India to ICC World Test Championship maces, having a dream-like, redemption tour to England in 2018 worth 593 runs and five fifty plus scores after managing just 134 runs in 10 innings during his last time in UK or braving world-class bowling attacks in Centurion, Melbourne, Perth, Edgbaston and at his own home with some world-class knocks, the 36-year-old has given fans tonnes of memories to replay and cherish forever.

