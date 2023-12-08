"You want to keep your nucleus and build upon it": Anjum Chopra on MI's choices ahead of WPL auction

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Ahead of the blockbuster Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) auction, former Indian batter and skipper Anjum Chopra said Mumbai Indians (MI) need to keep nucleus and build upon it while recruiting players like middle order batter Simran Shaikh and bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur to strengthen their squad.

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see 165 players going under the gavel during the auction on December 9 in Mumbai, including England's Danni Wyatt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, India's Priya Punia, West Indies' Deandra Dottin among others.

The auction for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on Saturday in Mumbai. Simran Bahadur is a finisher who can hit the ball long from the start and she is a must-have player for the teams. She could get a lifeline in case an injury replacement is needed at some stage and fetch a bid in the WPL auction 2024.

Meanwhile, Simran Shaikh who was released by UP Warriorz ahead of the auction, featured in 9 WPL games last season and only managed to score 61 runs.

"You want to keep your nucleus and build upon it. They're very aware. The little conversations I've picked up on, they're looking for a leg-spinner. Also, have an all-rounder batter who can be an explosive finisher in this role. They've got a good batting line-up with Amelia Kerr coming in after Nat-Sciver Brunt. But if you can get an Indian recruit like Simran Shaikh and Simran Bahadur, it will help. That's where they can strengthen with Jintimani Kalita and Amanjot Kaur, all are similar all-rounders," Anjum Chopra said in a conversation on JioCinema.

Title-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Most Valuable Player And Purple Cap recipient - Hayley Matthews, Emerging Player of the Season - Yastika Bhatia, Player of the Final - Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi and Priyanka Bala are the 13 retained players who will don the famous Blue and Gold once again come 2024.

"I think they'll use this auction for investment and they'll unearth a diamond like they always do. They'll pick up 3-4 players for the future and develop their skills so they can serve them in the years to come. They'll look for young Indian players because they know you have to have a strong Indian contingent in your squad for you to win tournaments. They've seen it work for them in the men's vertical," Former women's cricket team coach WV Raman said.

