You’ll always be my captain: Mohammed Siraj pens emotional message for Virat Kohli

Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Virat Kohli, the captain. He posted three pictures with him, 1 in the whites and 2 in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours, and stated that Kohli will always be his captain. Kohli quit Test captaincy on Saturday, a day after India lost a three-match Test series to an under-strength South Africa 1-2.“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother.

“Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will be always be my captain King Kohli @virat.kohli,” Siraj wrote in an Instagram post. Siraj made his debut in Test, ODI and T20 cricket under Kohli and is also the former skipper’s teammate in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 27-year-old pacer from Hyderabad played eight Tests under Kohli, scalping 23 wickets at an average of 27.04. Many former and current cricketers heaped praise on Kohli for turning India as champions in whites.