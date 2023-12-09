Young players will find their feet very quickly against India, says Aiden Markram

Durban, Dec 9 South Africa skipper Aiden Markram on Saturday stated that new faces in the squad for the T20I series against India can find their feet quickly.

South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, will play three matches against India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, on December 10, 12 and 14, in Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg respectively.

The Proteas have added players like Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, and Donovan Ferreira to the team for the T20I series after resting many of their top players. Fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out on Friday due to a left lateral ankle sprain and was replaced by Beuran Hendricks.

Hendricks, 33, last played for South Africa in T20Is in 2021. He has played 19 T20I matches and picked up 25 wickets.

"We have played a lot against the new faces (in domestic cricket), but I suppose you'd like to know them better on a deeper level before going into a series with them," Markram told reporters in a press conference ahead of the match.

"But we have had a few good days together getting to understand what gets them to tick.

"I suppose that is the nature of cricket nowadays, series come thick and fast and there will be stages where new guys come in and they are going to have to find their feet quickly."

Markram is also believes that players will keep the South African playing mantra close to them while going on to play in the different leagues and tournaments.

"There is a lot of cricket in between but not a lot of cricket for us as a team together," Markram said. "As long as the guys understand the way that we want to try play as a team and can keep that close to them when playing in different leagues and tournaments.

"Then hopefully by the time we meet up for the World Cup, the guys are used to that brand and how we want to operate as a team."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor