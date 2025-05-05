"Youngsters playing their best cricket": Chamari Athapaththu hails batters after SL win over India Women

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 5 : Sri Lanka Women's skipper Chamari Athapaththu praised his team's 'positive' brand of cricket following a win over India.

Chasing 276 to make it back-to-back wins in the tri-series, the hosts' batters produced a sublime performance to close out the run chase with five balls to spare.

"Actually, we are playing positive cricket in the last game and today. I am happy as a captain, youngsters are playing their best cricket. We are ready to bat first, too. We will try to score 250+ when we are put in to bat," Athapaththu said after the win as quoted by the ICC.

Athapaththu had amassed scores of just scores of 7 and 6 against India and South Africa, respectively, in the first two games, but contributed a 33-ball 23 in the 276-run chase on Sunday. After being wicketless in the first two games, the spinner came back strongly with three scalps against India.

Speaking on her form, the 35-year-old acknowledged the need to lead the way as the most experienced player in the squad.

"Last two games, I have not been in my best form, so we thought of trying something differently ahead of the World Cup. As a senior player, I need to lead from the front. I have been playing cricket for 15 years, but didn't bowl a lot. But I am bowling a lot these days. I'm just trying to keep it simple and on the stumps, that's my mantra," she added.

Chasing 276, half-centuries from Harshitha Samarawickrama (53) and Nilakshika Silva (56) proved to be the game changers after the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals in the second phase of the game to disrupt the home side's momentum, according to the Icc.com

The win over India came in what was Sri Lanka's second-highest successful run chase in Women's ODIs.

Earlier, India struck 275/9 from their 50-over quota, thanks to Richa Ghosh's superb 58-run knock and able support from the rest of the batters in the lineup, according to Icc.com.

Sri Lanka next take on South Africa in their final league stage clash on Friday, May 9, as they look to book their place in the final.

