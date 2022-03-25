'Your legacy as CSK captain will live on forever', says Bravo on MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo who has been part of CSK in IPL has thanked MS Dhoni for his captaincy for the team, taking his Instagram Bravo posted a picture with MS Dhoni and wrote "Thank You for everything @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever!! #Brother."

He further also congraculate Ravindra Jadega on becoming a new captain, he further wrote " @chennaiipl couldn’t ask for a better person to take over @ravindra.jadeja congratulations! 🍾 it’s your time Sir!! 👌🏾👌🏾🔥🔥 #NumberOne"

CSK on Thursday released a statement that reads, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."



MS Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. Speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL has become a constant, but the former skipper had made it clear that there is a richer legacy that he is targeting. He pushed Ravindra Jadeja to the higher retention bracket after making it clear last year that he wanted to make sure that CSK manage to retain a strong core group.



