"Your never-give-up attitude inspires aspiring cricketers": Jay Shah wishes Hardik Pandya on his birthday

New Delhi [India], October 11 : The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah wished Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his 30th birthday, praising his "never-give-up attitude" which inspires many aspiring cricketers.

Jay Shah took his X (formerly Twitter) handle to laud Hardik for his contribution to Team India.

"Happy Birthday, @hardikpandya7! Your dedication, hard work, and never-give-up attitude inspire millions of aspiring cricketers across the nation. Wishing you health, happiness, and a multitude of victories in the years ahead!" Jay Shah wrote.

Hardik first debuted in the T20I against Australia on January 26, 2016. He played his first ODI match the same year on October 16 against New Zealand. In 2017, he debuted for the test by playing against Sri Lanka.

Hardik has played 83 ODIs and has scored 1,769 runs with an average of 34.01. He has also taken 80 wickets with an economy of 5.53.

The Indian all-rounder is also an integral part of the T20I team. He has featured in 92 T20Is, smashing 1,348 runs with three half-centuries. He has taken 73 scalps in the shorter format with an economy of 8.16.

He has also played 11 test matches and scored 532 runs with an average of 31.29 with one century and four fifties. He also has 17 wickets in Test cricket.

Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning captain for Gujarat Titans, Hardik has scored 2,309 runs with an average of 30.38 in 123 IPL matches. He has also got 53 wickets in the IPL matches.

