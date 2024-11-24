"Your speed gun needs servicing...": Vinay Kumar hits back at Manjrekar for comments during commentary

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Former Indian bowler Vinay Kumar hit back at former batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for disrespectul remarks on commentary during the first Test between India and Australia at Perth, saying that "he takes pride in his bowling".

Vinay's comments came after Manjrekar made allegedly disrespectul comments on medium pacers during the Perth Test.

During the commentary, Manjrekar was talking about development of fast bowlers in India over the years and how the level of grass on pitch was regulated on domestic level.

"But I think that's gone, but what it also did was medium pacers like the Vinay Kumars, with no disrepect to him, were topping the wicket-taking charts because all they needed to do with grass on the pitch was put the ball at 120 kmph in the right area, and they got wickets," he had added.

Following this Vinay took to X and posted as quoted by Wisden, "Sanjay bhai with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing. 120KMPH, seriously? With God's grace I take pride in my achievements, I am contented, satisfied and happy with my life. A medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast bowler to take 100 IPL wickets, also played for the country in all the formats. I take pride in my bowling. Anyways best wishes and regards."

https://x.com/Vinay_Kumar_R/status/1860709846787727456

Vinay played one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, picking up 48 wickets across all formats. He also had a brilliant domestic career 504 wickets in 139 first-class matches. His tally of 442 wickets in the Ranji Trophy is the fourth-highest by any bowler in tournament's history, and highest for a pacer. In the IPL, Vinay Kumar played 105 matches for four different teams, taking 105 wickets. Vinay played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI).

