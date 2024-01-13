New Delhi [India], January 13 : Lauding the courage and dedication of Amir Hussain Lone, a differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, Gautam Adani on Saturday said that the Adani Foundation will provide him every possible support in his "unique journey."

Adani Group Chairman saluted Amir's "spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances" after watching his video and said the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer's struggle is an inspiration for all.

आमिर की यह भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी अद्भुत है! हम आपकी हिम्मत, खेल के प्रति निष्ठा और विपरीत परिस्थिति में भी कभी ना हार मानने वाले जज्बे को प्रणाम करते हैं।@AdaniFoundation आपसे शीघ्र संपर्क कर इस बेमिसाल सफर में आपका हर संभव सहयोग करेगा। आपका संघर्ष, हम सबके लिए प्रेरणा है। https://t.co/LdOouyimyK — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 13, 2024

"This emotional story of Aamir is amazing! We salute your courage, dedication to the game and spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances. @AdaniFoundation will contact you soon and provide you every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us," Adani posted on X.

Lone is captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone. The differently-abled has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

When Lone was eight years old, he lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill. He bowls using his legs while he bats using his shoulder and neck.

Earlier on Friday, the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became a fan of Lone after watching his video. The m aster blaster also expressed his wish to meet the cricketer and get a jersey with his name on it.

He wished to meet Lone in the future and congratulated him for inspiring millions.

"Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X on Friday.

The 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir thanked legendary Indian cricketer Tendulkar for praising him and expressed the desire to meet the batting maestro.

Talking to ANIm following Sachin's tweet, Amir said, "I am really happy. I am really happy that Sachin shared and appreciated my life story. I wish to meet him soon. Sachin sir has been my favourite since I was a child and I still feel that inspiration to this day. This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and my district Anantnag. I cannot describe my happiness in my words. I had never thought this would happen."

Amir Lone talked about his life after he met with an accident and said that the government at that time did not help him.

"After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir told ANI.

The 34-year-old further explained how everyone was shocked to see him play without hands.

"I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018, I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket," the Jammu and Kashmir-born cricketer asserted.

He stated that he gets a lot of praise from everywhere where he goes to play cricket.

"I have been applauded for my game everywhere and I think it is because of God that my hard work paid off because bowling from the legs is really difficult but I have learned all the skills and techniques. I do every task on my own and I am not dependent on anyone except God," the cricketer asserted.

