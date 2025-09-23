Yuvraj Singh arrives at ED office for questioning in betting app case

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Tuesday, after a delay, in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet.

ED had summoned Singh, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for questioning in connection with its probe into an alleged illegal betting app.

Uthappa had been summoned on September 22, while Singh had been called on September 23, and Sood on September 24. All three have been directed to appear at ED headquarters in New Delhi.

ED is examining possible financial links and promotional activities associated with the platform named 1xBet, which has been under the scanner of multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

Officials stressed that the appearance of Uthappa, Singh and Sood before the ED is part of the ongoing probe, and further action will depend on the outcome of questioning and financial trail analysis.

The agency suspects that certain celebrities may have indirectly promoted or endorsed the app, which is banned in India, thereby giving it legitimacy among users. The case involves the platform operating in India, suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms.

The case has been under investigation for the past several years, with authorities alleging that the platform was operating illegally in India through surrogate websites and offshore entities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the operators of the app for targeting Indian users, after which the ED initiated its own money laundering probe.

This is not the first time celebrities have come under the scanner in relation to betting and gaming apps. In the past, the ED had questioned actors, cricketers and influencers for their involvement in the promotion of offshore betting and gambling platforms that are not permitted under Indian law.

The broader investigation targets various celebrities and influencers who may have promoted these platforms, which are suspected of tax evasion and duping investors, and has also drawn in other prominent figures, including actors and cricketers.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. This investigation is one of several probing against illegal betting platforms. Last month, ED had also conducted multi-state searches in connection with a similar investigation against an online betting app named Parimatch.

