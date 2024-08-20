Yuvraj Singh Biopic Announced: Who Will Play The Cricket Icon? Check Details

The official announcement of Yuvraj Singh's biopic was made on Tuesday via the official Instagram and X handles of T-Series Films. As per the tweet, the film's tentative title appears to be Six Sixes, and it will focus on the cricket icon's remarkable journey from World Cup hero to cancer survivor. The makers tweeted, "Relive the legend's journey from the pitch to the heart of millions — Yuvraj Singh's story of grit and glory is coming soon on the big screen!"

As per a report by Variety, the film is expected to recreate an iconic moment in Yuvraj's long career: he famously hit six sixes in a single over against England bowler Stuart Broad during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Variety quoted him as saying, "I am deeply honored that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan-ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.”

T-Series' Bhushan Kumar added, "Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”