Yuvraj Singh issues piece of advise to Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said Virat Kohli needs to look back at his younger days to rectify the current slump he is facing.

Yuvraj also added that Kohli's work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

The former India middle-order lynchpin agreed that Kohli's form is not the best, but he is still scoring runs.

"Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren't too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players," Yuvraj said on 'Home of Heroes' on Sports18.

"Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game," he added.

"He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years," the former India star pointed out.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough phase currently in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. In nine matches, RCB batter has made just 128 runs at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.62.

The tally of his last five innings in the tournament read as - 9 (10), 0 (1), 0 (1), 12 (14), and 1 (3).

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently at fifth place in the points table with ten points from nine matches. The Faf-du Plessis-led side will face table-toppers Gujarat Titans on April 30 at Brabourne Stadium.

