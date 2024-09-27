Yuvraj Singh REVEALS How He Ended Up Wearing Pink Slip-Ons While Dating an Actress During 2007 Australia Tour (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently recounted a humorous incident from his life during a podcast, revealing a surprising anecdote from his time dating an actress in 2007. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Yuvraj disclosed that the actress, who remains popular today, was shooting in Australia and followed him to Canberra during the tour. Despite being in a stressful phase of his career and struggling with his performance, he attempted to focus on cricket.

"I was dating an actress, I won’t name her; she was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, ‘let’s not meet for a bit because I’m on Australia tour and need to focus,’” Yuvraj shared. Despite his request, the actress insisted on spending time with him.

As Yuvraj prepared to leave Canberra for Adelaide, he discovered that she had packed his suitcase, including his shoes. Realising he had no footwear just minutes before boarding the team bus, Yuvraj had no choice but to wear the actress’s pink slip-ons.

“In the morning, I was like, ‘where are my shoes?’ She said, ‘I packed them.’ I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus?’ And she said, ‘Wear mine,’” Yuvraj recalled with a laugh.

He added, “I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there.”

Yuvraj, who has been linked to several actresses including Kim Sharma and Deepika Padukone, married Hazel Keech in 2016. The couple has two children.