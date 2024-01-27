Yuvraj Singh to feature in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Edgbaston is set to host the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer. Featuring luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Kevin Pietersen, the T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses - England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa.

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, said the current announcement strengthens WCL's status as a top-tier platform for past cricketing champions, "creating new opportunities for the league's development and global significance."

Notable figures such as Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his six 6's in an over; Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi, holder of one of the fastest ODI centuries; and England's cricket maestro Kevin Pietersen have committed to participating in this cricketing extravaganza, a release said.

Crafted by Zabawa Entertainment, WCL has catalyzed advanced contract negotiations with cricket luminaries from the 1990s and 2000s.

"We aspire to deliver top-tier sports entertainment to fans globally," Tomar stated, emphasizing the grand scale of the tournament.

Scheduled to commence on July 3, the tournament promises to be an event of riveting clashes and unforgettable moments eagerly anticipated by fans and cricket enthusiasts.

"It will be a pleasure to see some of the iconic figures from those games back at Edgbaston," said Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, the release said.

"We are dedicated to ensuring it doesn't compromise the quality of wickets and has minimal impact on our existing fixture commitments. Our collaboration with the organizers and the ECB remains paramount," he said.

