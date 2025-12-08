Yuvraj Singh to lead exclusive international cricket training camp in UAE

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) has announced an exclusive high-performance cricket training camp that will take place in the United Arab Emirates from January 5-11, 2026. The program brings Yuvraj Singh, one of India's most celebrated all-rounders, into an immersive training environment where he will personally mentor young and emerging players from around the world. This initiative reflects YSCE's commitment to creating world-class development pathways for athletes who are ready to strengthen their skills and understand the demands of professional sport, as per a press release.

Across seven intensive days, participants will train in an ecosystem designed to mirror the standards and expectations of elite cricket. The curriculum blends technical refinement, tactical decision-making, strength and conditioning, mental resilience and performance analysis. Each component has been shaped by Yuvraj Singh's personal experiences on the international stage, as well as the collective expertise of YSCE's senior coaching panel. Players will work through structured sessions in batting, bowling and fielding, undertake match-scenario training that challenges their temperament, and receive detailed insights through video analysis and guided feedback sessions. Every day is built to push athletes to understand their game at a deeper level.

A key focus of the camp is to create an environment where young cricketers learn to compete, adapt and lead. Yuvraj Singh will work closely with participants on the aspects of the sport that often define success at higher levels, including discipline, mindset, self-belief and the ability to handle pressure. The camp will welcome players from multiple countries, which adds diversity to the learning experience and exposes athletes to varied playing styles and competitive energies. This edition will also include a dedicated effort to support and promote upcoming female cricketers, providing them with access to the same high-performance framework that has shaped elite athletes globally.

Participants will stay in premium accommodation and experience curated elements of the UAE's sporting and cultural landscape. The environment is designed to motivate young athletes by surrounding them with world-class facilities, professional-grade training infrastructure and a global sporting atmosphere. At the conclusion of the camp, one top performer will be selected for a one-year scholarship at the YSCE High-Performance Centre, offering continued training and long-term development support.

Speaking about the initiative, Yuvraj Singh said, "Every young cricketer deserves access to the right guidance and the right environment. This camp is built to give them a space where they can learn, work hard and understand what it truly takes to grow as an athlete. I want players to leave with sharper skills, stronger discipline and a clear sense of how to think like professionals. I am looking forward to meeting players who are ready to challenge themselves and take the next step," as quoted from a press release.

