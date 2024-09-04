Yuvraj Singh wishes Abhishek Sharma on his birthday with heartfelt message and training video

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh took to X to wish young cricketer Abhishek Sharma on his birthday, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a special video.

"Happy birthday sir Abhishek hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park Keep putting in the hard work! loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead!"

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1831188498889474255

In his post, Yuvraj expressed hope that Abhishek would score as many singles as hits out of the park in the coming year.

He encouraged Abhishek to keep putting in the hard work and sent his best wishes for a successful year ahead.

The accompanying video featured Yuvraj training Abhishek, showcasing the young cricketer's impressive skills as he confidently faced spinners, smashing them to all parts of the ground. The video highlighted the mentorship Yuvraj has provided to Abhishek, helping him refine his technique and grow as a player.

Yuvraj's message and the training video on Abhishek's birthday reflect the bond between the two players and underscore the potential Yuvraj sees in the rising star.

Abhishek Sharma, who recently scored a century in Harare against Zimbabwe, has been making significant strides in his cricketing career.

After enduring a nightmarish start to his T20I career, Abhishek showed his true colours with the bat.

From scoring a four-ball duck in his debut game, the youngster bounced back and scored a quick-fire hundred in the second T20I.

He went berserk right from the get-go and opened his account with a towering maximum over deep backward square leg. His 47-ball century was laced with seven fours and a whopping eight maximums.

The 23-year-old left-hander Sharma from Punjab, India, smashed three consecutive sixes to slam his maiden T20 international ton from just 46 balls.

