Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors with Dhanashree Verma, Urges Privacy for His Family

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the news recently due to divorce rumors. The couple unfollowed each other and deleted personal photos, fueling speculation about their relationship. The rumours began circulating in 2023 after Dhanashree removed "Chahal" from her Instagram name. After Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce rumors.

In a heartfelt message regarding "social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal expressed how these rumors have caused immense pain to him and his family. He acknowledged the curiosity surrounding his personal life but asked for respect and understanding. "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!" he shared in a post on his Instagram story.

He continued, "As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy."

Meanwhile, Dhanashree also spoke out against the negative online rumors, addressing the toll they have taken on her. "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Dhanashree Verma First Reaction

Dhanashree emphasized her hard work in building her reputation and made it clear that her silence is not weakness but strength. "I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification," she concluded.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Saiee Manjrekar to Pooja Hegde: Actresses and Their Upcoming Releases

Both have requested fans and the media to refrain from further speculation and to respect their privacy.