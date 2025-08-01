Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Reason Behind Divorce from Dhanashree Verma: ‘Professional Life Left Little Room for Personal Time’

Indian googly spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with a heavy heart, finally opened up about his reason for divorce to her former wife and influencer Dhanashree Verma. In a recent podcast, he shared the inside story of his separation, revealing that the decision was not sudden but had been in the making for a while.

Chahal said his divorce decision had been brewing for quite some time. He said the couple chose to keep things private until they reached the final verdict. Chahal and Dhanashree decided to keep their personal situation away from the public prematurely.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal’s dreamy birthday surprise in London.

Chahal further added that despite their differences, they continued to appear as a regular couple on social media during that phase. When Chahal was asked that both of them were portrayed as a perfect marriage couple on social media in the hope that things might work out eventually for them, he accepted that was indeed the case. He acknowledged that there was a part of him that still hoped the decision to separate could change.

The cricketer revealed the reason behind the separation. Chahal described the marriage as a "compromise" for him. He was unable to spend quality time with his partner, which was one reason for his distance from Dhanashree Verma after marriage.

Chahal also said that compromise is essential from both sides. Sometimes, differences in personalities and likes can create friction, ultimately leading to conflict. He further said that both of them were busy in their respective careers. Her cricket schedule and professional commitments left little room for personal time.

He mentioned that the strain had been building over the past couple of years, gradually affecting their relationship. He emotionally revealed that constant pressure and chaos between Dhanashree and him made things more difficult for him to give time and energy into the relationship.