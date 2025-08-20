Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Post After Ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s Recent Remarks on Podcast: “A Million Feelings, Zero Words”

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s comments on a podcast went viral. The 35-year-old cricketer posted pictures from his visit to the Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria. The photos were accompanied by the caption, “Million feelings, Zero words.”

Chahal and Dhanashree married on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram but parted ways earlier this year. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted their divorce in March 2025 citing compatibility issues. Their split made headlines when Chahal appeared outside court wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be your own sugar daddy.”

Speaking recently on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree addressed both the divorce and Chahal’s viral T-shirt. She expressed displeasure over the move and said he could have sent the message directly instead of making a public statement.

"You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)," she said. "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup 2025. Northamptonshire will face Kent in their next Group B match on Thursday, August 21, 2025.