Yuzvendra Chahal Sold to PBKS (Punjab Kings) for Rs 18 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Becomes Most Expensive Indian Spinner in Tournament History

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, becoming the most expensive spinner in the history of the tournament.

The 34-year-old, who holds the record for the most IPL wickets by an Indian spinner with 205 wickets in 160 matches, was one of the most sought-after players in this year’s auction. Chahal, a Purple Cap winner in 2022 with Rajasthan Royals after claiming 27 wickets, has been a consistent performer in the league.

In his three seasons with Rajasthan Royals, Chahal took 66 wickets in 46 matches, including one five-wicket haul and four four-wicket hauls. Despite a slightly higher economy rate in IPL 2024, where he claimed 18 wickets in 15 matches, his ability to perform in high-pressure situations remains unmatched.

Chahal was bought for INR 6.25 crore in the previous mega auction.