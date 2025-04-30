Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes His Iconic Pose After Taking Hat-Trick During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated in trademark style after taking a stunning hat-trick for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The leg-spinner, known for his game-changing spells and unique celebrations, struck in the 19th over of the innings to dismantle CSK’s lower order. He first dismissed MS Dhoni after being hit for a six on the previous delivery. On the next ball, Deepak Hooda took a couple of runs but fell on the fourth ball as he lofted a full toss straight to Priyansh Arya.

Chahal then clean bowled Anshul Kamboj with a brilliant delivery and removed Noor Ahmad on the final ball to complete the hat-trick. He immediately broke into his iconic pose on the field, striking it in front of a roaring Chepauk crowd.

This was Chahal’s second hat-trick in the history of the IPL. His first came while playing for Rajasthan Royals. With this effort, he further strengthened his record as the league’s leading wicket-taker.

The hat-trick came in the 49th match of the season and was the first ever against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer had brought Chahal back for his third over at a critical moment, and the decision paid off in style.