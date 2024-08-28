Zaheer Khan Set to Join LSG As Team Mentor, Uncertainty Over Taking Up Role of Franchise’s Bowling Coach

New Delhi [India], August 28: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the franchise's mentor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to ESPNcricinfo.Zaheer will fill in the shoes of Gautam Gambhir, who left the role of LSG's mentor after IPL 2023. Gambhir took up the role of team mentor at Kolkata Knight Riders side that lifted the IPL 2024 title. ESPNcricinfo also reported that it is unclear whether Zaheer would also take up the role of bowling coach, which was left vacant after Morne Morkel's departure.

The former Proteas tearaway left the role after he linked up with Gambhir in the Indian team's management as the bowling coach.Before Morkel's appointment, there were reports that Zaheer would become India's new bowling coach.Earlier, ESPNcricinfo reported that LSG are also looking forward to giving Zaheer a wider profile, which would mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.Currently, Justin Langer is the head coach of the franchise, who replaced Andy Flower for the role ahead of IPL 2024. In the previous season of the T20 League, LSG failed to make it into the playoffs. Lance Klusener and Adam Voges will continue to serve as assistant coaches of the franchise.

During his playing career, Zaheer represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.After the conclusion of his playing days, Zaheer was involved with the MI franchise, first as director of cricket and then head of global development from 2018 to 2022.In his illustrious international career, Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

