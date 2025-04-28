Zaheer Khan stats LSG will stick to the plan that NCA has developed for Mayank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 28 : Following Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Mayank Yadav's comeback against Mumbai Indians after a six-month injury, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan mentioned that there is a "strategy in place" for how they intend to utilise the fast bowler.

Zaheer stated that LSG will adhere to the plan developed by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (previously known as the National Cricket Academy) for Mayank.

Opening the bowling for LSG, Mayank achieved figures of 2 for 40 in four overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. He took the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during his spell, which was divided between the powerplay and middle overs.

"It's about going and executing and doing the job for the team. So, in terms of his preparation, we've had constant dialogue with the NCA," Zaheer Khan said in the post-match press conference.

Zaheer acknowledged the mental impact of setbacks on bowlers like Mayank Yadav. He emphasised the importance of providing comfort and support to help them overcome these challenges. He's pleased with Mayank's progress and his ability to field throughout the game.

"You've seen with him [Mayank Yadav] in the last one, one-and-a-half years, that when you come in and bowl, and then have these setbacks, it can play on your mind as well. You've got to comfort that side of things as well. With Mayank, we've taken that kind of approach. I'm happy that he's gotten through the game, and I'm happy to see him field all 20 overs."

"With the processes he's been following. I feel it's only going to get better is what my instinct tells me. It is just about getting through each and every game and following the processes in consultation with the physios and the trainers," he added.

Mayank was one of the three athletes LSG kept prior to the mega auction for IPL 2025. He had been absent from the 2024-25 domestic season and the initial part of the IPL due to a back injury. His comeback was delayed by a week or two due to an infection he contracted after stubbing his toe against his bed.

Choosing to bowl first against MI on Sunday, they immediately unleashed Mayank. He registered a speed of 142. 7kph in his first over, which was not as quick in comparison to his speeds prior to his injury.

He maintained pace against Rohit and was hit for consecutive sixes. He decreased the pace and bowled wide to get the former MI captain out. Near the conclusion of the middle overs, he outpaced Hardik with an in-angling length delivery and struck the stumps.

However, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

