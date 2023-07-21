Zak Crawley crosses 2,000 run mark in Tests

Manchester [UK], July 21 : England opener Zak Crawley completed his 2,000 runs in Test cricket on Thursday and also registered the third-highest amount of runs in a day's play by an England batter in Ashes Tests.

Crawley accomplished this during the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester against Australia.

Having struggled against inconsistent form before the series, Crawley delivered a perfect answer to his critics, smashing 189 in just 182 balls, consisting of 21 fours and three sixes. He had important partnerships with Moeen Ali and Joe Root that helped England get a lead.

In 38 matches, Crawley has scored 2,109 runs at an average of 31.01. These runs have come at a strike rate of 63.33. He has scored four centuries and nine fifties, with the best score of 267.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in this year's Ashes. He has scored 385 runs in seven innings of four matches at an average of 55.00 with one century and one fifty. His runs have come at a strike rate of almost 90.

Crawley's 189 is the third-highest amount of runs by an English batter during a single day of an Ashes Test. At the top is Tip Foster, who scored 214 runs in 1902 at Sydney, followed by Wally Hammond, who scored 210 runs at Lord's in 1938.

Crawley made his runs at a strike rate of 103.84. This is the second-highest strike rate in an Ashes innings that had 150 runs or more. The fastest strike rate in a 150+ run inning is in the hands of Adam Gilchrist, who scored runs at a strike rate of 106.29 against England at Edgbaston in 2001. Gilchrist scored 152 in that match.

Crawley has also registered the fourth-highest score by and English batter in home Ashes Tests, with Len Hutton being at the top, scoring 364 runs in 1938.

Crawley also scored the second-fastest century by an English opener in just 93 balls. He also has the fastest century by an English opener, which came in 86 balls against Pakistan last year.

Coming to the match, after opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Australia had finished their first day on 299/8. James Anderson (1/51) and Chris Woakes (5/62) bundled out Australia early in the day.

England in their first innings lost Ben Duckett for just one. Following this, Moeen (54) had a 121-run stand for the second wicket with Zak Crawley. Following Moeen's dismissal, Crawley brought up his maiden Ashes ton and fourth overall in Tests. He also had a 206-run partnership for the third wicket with Joe Root before being dismissed for 189 off 182 balls, consisting of 21 fours and three sixes. Root was also dismissed soon for 84 off 95 balls, consisting of eight fours and a six.

England ended the second day at 384/4, with skipper Ben Stokes (24*) and Harry Brook (14*) unbeaten. The hosts had a 67-run lead.

