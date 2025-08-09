Zakary Foulkes registers best bowling figures by NZ player on Test debut

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 9 : New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes made history at Bulawayo during the second Test against Zimbabwe, becoming the Kiwi player with the best figures on Test debut.

On Saturday, Foulkes, who had taken a four-fer for 38 runs in the first innings, outshone his senior Matt Henry, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings, with a fifer on his own. With Zimbabwe battling a heavy deficit, he took 5/37, ending with match figures of 9/75.

Foulkes outdid teammate Will O'Rourke, who took 9/93 on his Test debut for the Kiwis against South Africa at Hamilton last year, which also included a five-wicket haul.

Former Indian spinner Narendra Hirwani holds the record for best match figures on Test debut, taking 16 wickets for 136 runs against West Indies in Chennai back in January 1988.

With this victory, Kiwis have won the series 2-0, and they have secured their biggest win in Test cricket history. This is also the third-best victory margin in Tests by runs, next to England's innings and 579 runs win over Australia in 1938 and Australia's win over South Africa by an innings and 360 runs.

When Zimbabwe won the toss, only a returning Brendan Taylor (44 in 107 balls, with six fours) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (33* in 54 balls, with four boundaries) could cross the 20-run mark, as Matt Henry (5/40) and Foulkes (4/38) bundled out Zimbabwe for barely 125 runs in 48.5 overs.

In their first innings, Kiwis slammed some big runs. Opener Devon Conway (153 in 245 balls, with 18 fours) ended his two-year century drought, putting on a 162-run opening stand with Will Young (74 in 101 balls, with 11 fours). Nicholls (150* in 245 balls, with 15 fours) and Rachin (165* in 139 balls, with 21 fours and two sixes) put on a massive 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Kiwis declared at 601/3, leading by 476 runs.

Zimbabwe were given a task to overcome such a huge deficit, and the scoreboard pressure was right there from ball one, as only Nick Welch (47* in 71 balls, with seven fours) survived with over 20 runs to his name. Foulkes (5/37), Henry and Jacob Duffy (two wickets each) once again skittled out Zimbabwe for barely 117 runs, winning the match by a massive margin.

Conway's comeback ton, which helped him reach the 2,000 Test run mark and 5,000 international run mark, made him the 'Player of the Match'.

