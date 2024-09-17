Zim Afro T10: Akhilesh Bodugum, Blessing Muzarabani to represent NY Lagos Striker

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 17 : The NY Lagos Strikers are all geared up for their first foray into the Zim Afro T10, which begins its second season on September 21. After their powerful display at MAX 60 Cayman Islands Tournament, the Strikers franchise, who are well known to be one of the big guns in T10, have star players like Akhilesh Bodugum and Blessing Muzarabani in their squad for the Zim Afro T10. These players will help the team improve its chances of winning the Zim Afro T10 tournament and will support the strong NY Lagos Strikers lineup.

With his reputation for accurate bowling and strong fielding, Akhilesh Bodugum is expected to give the NY Lagos Strikers a boost of energy and skill. Talking about the upcoming Zim Afro T10 tournament, NY Lagos Strikers player Akhilesh Bodugum said, "We are thrilled with our participation and are eager to succeed in the T10 format. It is critical to keep control at the crease, adjust fast to shifting circumstances and take advantage of every scoring opportunity. We will concentrate on honing our abilities whether it be in the areas of accurate delivery, effective field placement or hitting effectively for every over."

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani is positioned to be a key contributor to the team's strategy because of his agile speed and strategic approach. Talking about the opportunity of representing the Strikers franchise at the upcoming tournament, he said, "Playing in a T10 format is exciting right now especially when you are partnered with one of the top international cricket franchises. I will aim to utilize my awareness as this format demands precise execution and quick decision-making."

Speaking about making a significant impact through NY Lagos Strikers in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 tournament, Owner Sagar Khanna shares, "In 90 minutes our team has to enthral, excite and give a good performance so the chances of winning the trophy become easier. Our squad is designed to meet these expectations and promises to bring excitement as we embark on another thrilling season."

The NY Lagos Strikers' roster is further enhanced by top international talents including Avishka Fernando, Najibullah Zadran and Thisara Perera. As the team prepares for the Zim Afro T10, they are confident that their combined talent and strategic approach will lead to a compelling performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor