Zim Afro T10 announces dates for third edition after second season's success

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 8 : Following the success of the second edition of the Zim Afro T10, T Ten Global has officially announced the dates for the third season. The tournament is scheduled to run from September 15 to September 30, 2025.

The second season this year highlighted Zimbabwe's growing status as a prominent cricketing hub on the African continent. The festival-like atmosphere in Harare brought together some of the finest cricketers, lighting up the league. The tournament, which saw the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers, led by Sikandar Raza, lift the coveted trophy, was a spectacular showcase of thrilling cricket.

Central to this success has been the unwavering support of the Zimbabwean Government, led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. His presence at the grand finale underscored his deep-rooted passion for cricket and sport in general, while his continued backing has been instrumental in the rapid rise of the Zim Afro T10 on the global cricket calendar.

President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe includes cricket as a key cultural and sporting pillar. His personal engagement in the tournament has invigorated Zimbabwe's young talent, furthering the sport's growth and development across the nation.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, expressed his deep appreciation for the government's support, stating, "We are immensely grateful to His Excellency President Mnangagwa and his government for their unwavering backing. The Zim Afro T10 has thrived under their leadership, and we are excited about the future. The President's encouraging words inspire us to keep elevating the tournament, cementing its place as a cornerstone of Zimbabwean cricket," as quoted by the Zim Afro T10 press release.

He added, "We are committed to returning for the third season next September, determined to contribute to Zimbabwe's cricketing success by showcasing their talent on the global stage. Our partnership with Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to grow stronger as we move forward together, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder."

The government's commitment, led by President Mnangagwa, extends far beyond logistical support for the tournament. It has fostered unity among the people of Zimbabwe, as they rally behind their country's newest cricketing chapter. The tournament has become a testament to Zimbabwe's ability to host world-class events, driving collaborations between the government, private sector, and international investors in the sporting world.

In his iconic speech, President Mnangagwa remarked, "The Zim Afro T10 has once again brought together top cricketing talent from across the globe, and it is inspiring to see how the event has grown and captured the attention of fans in Zimbabwe and around the world. I had the honour of being here last year to witness the inaugural Zim Afro T10 tournament, which not only captivated and motivated the sporting world but also set new benchmarks for the future of cricket. I would like to personally commend the organisers of this tournament for bringing the world's first 90-minute cricket format to Zimbabwe. T10 cricket is now a global force in the world of sport, with leagues being played across multiple countries, including Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Sri Lanka, among others. It is pleasing that Zimbabwe is a part of this incredible journey."

