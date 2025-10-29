ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The home side will look to carry forward the momentum after a dominant win in the one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this week. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan won the toss and opt to bat first in the first T20I.#ZIMvAFG#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/ZqRrjHgfMF — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 29, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Match Start Time: 5 PM IST

Toss Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

According to the weather forecast, there is a slight chance of rain during the match in Harare. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 16 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The pitch at Harare Sports Club has been favourable for batting in recent matches, and a similar surface is expected for this contest. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat, allowing stroke play. Fast bowlers may find some swing in the early overs, while spinners could get assistance as the game progresses. The conditions are expected to get easier for batting in the second innings. A score of around 180 to 190 should be competitive for the side batting first.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Playing XIs

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

🚨 STARTING XI! 🚨



Have a look at our starting lineup for the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe. 👏



Go well, Atalano! 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/xKQvY4tGnK — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2025

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Tashinga Musekiwa(w), Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani