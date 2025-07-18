ZIM vs NZ 3rd T20I Tri-series LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the ongoing tri-series on Friday at the Harare Sports Club. The Sikandar Raza-led side will be looking to register their first win in the series after suffering a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the opening game. In their first outing, Zimbabwe posted 141 for six in 20 overs. Despite a solid effort from Raza, they failed to defend the target. South Africa chased it down with ease, as Rubin Hermann scored 45 and Dewald Brevis added 41. George Linde starred with the ball, picking three wickets for just 10 runs.

Zimbabwe have been put in to bat by New Zealand in the third match of the T20I TriSeries at Harare Sports Club. 🪙#ExperienceZimbabwe#T20ITriSeries #ZIMvNZpic.twitter.com/5sCT7lakFZ — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 18, 2025

New Zealand began their campaign with a convincing 21-run win against the Proteas. The team, led by Mitchell Santner, posted 173 for five in their 20 overs. Tim Robinson remained unbeaten on 75 off 57 balls, while Bevon Jacobs scored 44 off 30 deliveries. Despite a poor show from the rest of the batting line-up, the pair’s efforts proved enough. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 152 runs. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each to seal the win for the Black Caps.

This will be Zimbabwe’s second match of the series and a must-win to stay in contention for the final. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to extend their winning form.

Match Details

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series

Date: Friday, July 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. IST (Toss at 4 p.m. IST)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Telecast and Streaming in India

There will be no TV telecast of the match in India. However, live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy