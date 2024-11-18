Zimbabwe announce squad for upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan

Harare [Zimbabwe] November 18 : Zimbabwe on Monday announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.

According to ICC, Craig Ervine will lead the ODI side, which also features key players Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, joined by pace duo Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe included three uncapped players -Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa in the setup.

Zimbabwe's Convener of Selectors David Mutendera expressed confidence in the squad's composition which features a mix of experience and youth.

"The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded," Mutendera was quoted by ICC as saying.

Zimbabwe has also taken the call to retain the squad that had a successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya. The side, led by captain Sikandar Raza, aims to build on their strong team chemistry and momentum.

Notable omissions from the T20I roster include Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Joylord Gumbie.

"We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya. This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance," Mutendera said about the omissions.

Mutendera highlighted the significance of the series against Pakistan, who have been formidable opponents in international cricket.

"Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe's potential on the international stage. We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive," he added.

ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (C), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

