Zimbabwe announce young squad for T20I series against World Cup champion India

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 1 : Zimbabwe Cricket on Monday announced the squad for their upcoming series against the T20 World Cup 2024 champions, India.

In the five-match T20I series, Zimbabwe have named a young squad to face India, who will miss a majority of their key players as well.

The Belgian-born Antum Naqvi has been named in the squad, but his inclusion is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status.

In the domestic circuit, he boasts an impressive strike rate of 146.80 in the T20 format. In first-class cricket, he has an impressive average of 72.00, and in List-A cricket, he boasts an exceptional average of 73.42, which underlines his massive potential before he steps at the international level.

After failing to qualify for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Zimbabwe will aim to rebuild under new head coach Justin Sammons.

Zimbabwe have picked a young squad with an average age of 27, and that has a total of 558 T20I appearances under their belt.

Sikandar Raza, at 38, will continue to lead the side. With 86 matches to his name, he is Zimbabwe's most experienced player, followed by 29-year-old Luke Jongwe, who has made 63 appearances.

The other experienced players in Zimbabwe's squad are pace bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, aged 26 and 27, with 52 and 51 T20I appearances, respectively.

The series will also see Zimbabwe welcome the return of Tendai Chatara alongside Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Innocent Kaia and Milton Shumba.

Madhevere and Mavuta are returning to competitive cricket after the duo completed their four-month suspensions, which were imposed due to "recreational drug use".

Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram have been retained. All these players were a part of the team's last T20I series, away to Bangladesh in April.

Zimbabwe will miss the presence of seasoned players Craig Ervine and Sean Williams as they were not considered for selection. While Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie and Ainsley Ndlovu failed to make the cut.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club, and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Series against India: Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor