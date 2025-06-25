Zimbabwe set to make historic debut in ICC Women's Championship during New Zealand tour

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 25 : Zimbabwe women's team will make their historic debut in the ICC Women's Championship and embark on their quest to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup when they tour New Zealand for a white-ball series in February-March 2026.

The landmark tour will see the Zimbabwe women's team square off against the White Ferns in three ODIs, scheduled for March 5, 8, and 11 next year at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin, marking their debut in the ICC Women's Championship.

Before the ODIs, the two sides will compete in a three-match T20I series on February 25 and 27 and March 1 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, giving the tourists a valuable opportunity to acclimatise to New Zealand conditions ahead of their ICC Women's Championship debut.

Zimbabwe's women's team were included in the coveted global competition for the first time following its expansion from 10 to 11 teams in November 2024.

According to the ICC's Future Tours Programme, Zimbabwe women will travel to play New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, while hosting South Africa Women, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

"It is a proud and exciting moment for us as Zimbabwe Women prepare to compete at the highest level of the global game. This is not only a testament to how far our women's cricket has come, but also a strong endorsement of our vision and investment in developing the women's game," Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Givemore Makoni said in a statement by the board.

Makoni added that making their debut in the ICC Women's Championship would inspire more girls and young women across Zimbabwe to take up the sport.

"Being part of such a prestigious competition provides our players with a platform to grow, compete and ultimately qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup," he said.

"The exposure to top-level cricket, including this inaugural tour to New Zealand, will accelerate our progress and strengthen our global competitiveness," he added.

