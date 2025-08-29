Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine ruled out of Sri Lanka series

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 29 : Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf injury, as per ICC.

An MRI scan on Thursday confirmed that the 40-year-old sustained a Grade II strain in his left calf, along with a chronic and resolving Grade I strain in his right calf, ruling him out of the entire series, it said.

In Ervine's absence, veteran all-rounder Sean Williams will captain Zimbabwe in the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, said the ICC.

The contest marks Zimbabwe's return to ODI cricket following their recent home assignments, where they hosted South Africa and New Zealand for two Test matches each, along with a T20I tri-series.

This is also the comeback series for experienced batter Brendon Taylor, who returns to international cricket after nearly four years, having last represented Zimbabwe in September 2021 against Ireland.

The first ODI is taking place today, while the second ODI is on August 31. The two sides will then shift focus to a three-match T20I series.

In the first ODI, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. Three half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka (76 in 92 balls, with 12 fours), Janith Liyanage (70* in 47 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (57* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took Sri Lanka to 298/6 in 50 overs.

Richard Ngarava (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

