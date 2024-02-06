Zimbabwe to Host India for Five-Match T20I Series in July - Details Inside

India is set to tour Zimbabwe for a 5-match T20I series in July, immediately following the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The Zimbabwe cricket board confirmed India's visit to Harare in a statement released on Tuesday, January 6.

The 5-match T20I series will take place from July 6 to 14 at Harare. This marks India's fourth trip to Zimbabwe for a T20I series, following their visits in 2010, 2015, and 2016. While India has never hosted a bilateral series against Zimbabwe at home, they have frequently played in the African nation in the past.

The confirmation of the tour follows constructive discussions between the Zimbabwe cricket board and the BCCI. The T20 World Cup, featuring 16 teams, is scheduled from June 1 to 29 in the USA and the West Indies.

The schedule for the India tour of Zimbabwe 2024 is as follows, with all matches taking place at Harare Sports Club starting at 1 pm local time:

1st T20I on July 6, Saturday

2nd T20I on July 7, Sunday

3rd T20I on July 10, Wednesday

4th T20I on July 13, Saturday

5th T20I on July 14, Sunday

India has won 5 out of 7 matches played against Zimbabwe in T20Is, resulting in 2 series wins. This will be the first time India participates in a 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

“The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. “Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable. Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage,” he added.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again,” Mukuhlani said. “The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game,” he added.