Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for white-ball series

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 26 : Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, consisting of two ODIs and three T20Is, with Harare Sports Club being the sole venue for all the matches.

The white-ball series will kick off with the two ODIs scheduled for August 29 and 31, followed by the T20I leg in early September, as per the ICC.

The tour holds added significance for Zimbabwe, with the T20Is serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, which Zimbabwe will host from September 19, to October 4. The regional final will determine the last two African spots for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket's Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, expressed optimism and excitement about the upcoming series.

"We are delighted to confirm Sri Lanka's visit to Zimbabwe for what we expect to be a thrilling and competitive series. Matches between our two nations have always produced entertaining cricket, and this tour comes at a crucial time for our team as we prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifying campaign," said Makoni.

The last time the two nations squared off against each other was in January 2024, when Sri Lanka reigned victorious 2-0 in the three-match ODI series at their home. The squads for the tour are yet to be named.

Zimbabwe is gearing up to host the ICC World Test Champions, South Africa, for a two-Test series, followed by a tri-series against the Proteas and New Zealand. Sri Lanka on the other hand are featuring in their first assignment of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle at home against Bangladesh, and will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is following the red-ball leg of the tour.

Zimbabwe Men's fixtures against Sri Lanka:

August 29 - 1st ODI

August 31 - 2nd ODI

September 3 - 1st T20I

September 6 - 2nd T20I

September 7 - 3rd T20I.

