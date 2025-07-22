Zimbabwe tri-series: Seifert's fireworks power NZ to seven-wicket win over SA

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 22 : A fiery half-century from Tim Seifert and fine performances from the bowling attack helped New Zealand complete a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the tri-nation series match at Harare on Tuesday.

With this win, NZ have ended the group stage of the series with three wins in three matches and set a title clash with Proteas, who won two and lost two to finish second. The hosts, Zimbabwe, are out of the competition after losing all three matches.

NZ opted to field first after winning the toss. They consistently troubled the Proteas batting, reducing them to 79/5 in 14.1 overs. Reeza Hendricks (41 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six) offered some resistance at the top, helping SA get past the 100-run mark in 15.3 overs.

George Linde (23* in 15 balls, with a four and six) was the only other notable contribution as SA finished with 134/8 in their 20 overs.

Adam Milne (2/21), skipper Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Jacob Duffy (2/33) topped the bowling charts for Kiwis.

During the run-chase, Seifert and Devon Conway (19) got their side off to a fine start, with a 51-run opening stand. Despite some hiccups, Seifert's quickfire 66* in 48 balls, with six fours and two sixes and Daryl Mitchell (20* in 15 balls, with two fours) brought things back under control with a half-century partnership. The match was sealed with 25 balls left.

Senuran Muthusamy (2/24) was the top wicket-taker for SA.

Seifert earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

The final will take place at Harare on Saturday, July 26.

