Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd T20I: IND Opt To Bat, World Cup-Winning Trio Named In Playing XI

After missing the first two matches of the series, India's World Cup-winning trio Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have been named in the playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would look like to make a strong comeback after facing a 100 run defeat in the last encounter. In particular, this young Minnows lineup would need to improve their batting performance if they want to stand any chance of defeating the World Champions.

#TeamIndia win the toss and will bat first 👌



Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube make the Playing XI 🙌



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/FiBMpdZo0K#ZIMvINDpic.twitter.com/4b6jBqx899 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2024

In the current series, Brian Bennett has shown his potential as a game-changer for Zimbabwe. Batting at No. 3, he scored a brisk 22 off 15 balls in one innings and followed it up with a quickfire 26 off 9 balls in another. His clean striking and effective offspin highlight his value to the team, suggesting he could influence the outcome of matches if given substantial time at the crease.

India scripted a roaring comeback on Sunday after suffering a 13-run defeat in the opening game the previous day. Led by Abhishek Sharma’s blistering hundred in his second outing and handy knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh, India posted a mammoth 234 for two before securing a 100-run win.