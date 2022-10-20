Zimbabwe will have to put their best foot forward against Scotland: Ryan Burl

Hobart, Oct 20 Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl insisted that his team will have to put their best foot forward in their decisive final Group B match in the first round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland in order to sneak into Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe had marked their return to the T20 World Cup with a resounding 31-run win over Ireland in their first Group B game, on the back of Sikandar Raza's all-round brilliance. But on Wednesday, they lost to West Indies by 31 runs, despite restricting the two-time champions to 153/7.

With a win and loss, Zimbabwe are now in a must-win territory ahead of facing Scotland, a match which is in the shadow of being interrupted by rain due to the forecast predicting the same.

"I think we have to get the job done first and foremost. It is must-win games for both teams as well as (for) all four teams in the group. We have to put our best foot forward tomorrow (against Scotland) to get the win."

"I think it goes without saying, it would be a massive achievement for any team in the group (to progress to the Super 12 stage). It is obviously our goal coming into this group stage. Do whatever you can to ensure you are among the top two," said Burl in the pre-match press conference.

Asked about the mood in the Zimbabwe camp ahead of the must-win game, Burl said, "The mood is good in the camp. I think there's obviously a little bit of nerves around the group now, knowing that we have to win the next game. But the morale is good. The guys are very upbeat. We want to make sure we are in the next stage."

Burl, the left-handed batter-cum-leg-spinner, is eyeing the chance to step up to the occasion for Zimbabwe on Friday. "Playing that role of an all-rounder, you try to come to the party in at least one aspect of the game. I haven't really made an impact yet but a good performance is just around the corner. Hopefully it is a match-winning one. I think I am due (for) a bit of runs. It will be nice to put Zimbabwe in a winning position."

