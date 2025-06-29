Zimbabwe's Sean Williams joins Taylor, Flower after blistering century

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 29 : Sean Williams etched his name in the history book after hammering his sixth Test hundred on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa on Sunday at Queens Sports Club.

Williams was Zimbabwe's driving force with the bat in response to South Africa's daunting 418/9 declaration in the first innings. Williams is now level with Brendon Taylor and Grant Flower for the record of the second-highest Test century for Zimbabwe, who boast six hundreds each. Andy Flower sits at the summit with 12 Test centuries for Zimbabwe.

The 38-year-old southpaw tried to rebuild Zimbabwe's innings by raising a 96-run partnership with skipper Craig Ervine. After Keshav Maharaj had Ervine stumped on 36(90), Ervine continued to lead the fight against South Africa single-handedly.

His record-breaking exploits concluded after Maharaj's stellar show. He removed Williams to turn the tide in his side's favour. He deceived Williams in the air and got him stumped on 137(164), courtesy of Kyle Verreynne's lightning-quick stumping. After Ervine's dismissal, Zimbabwe collapsed on 251.

South Africa continued to adopt a swift approach despite losing Matthew Breetzke cheaply on 1(6). Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder kept the scoring rate high, ending the day with 49/1 with an imposing lead of 216 runs.

Apart from a stellar show from Williams, Maharaj became the first spinner to scalp 200 Test wickets for South Africa.

Maharaj outfoxed the Zimbabwe captain and made him his 200th Test scalp. While becoming the first spinner to scale 200 wickets in the format for South Africa, he also joined a special club.

Majaraj became the ninth South African to enter the 200 Test wickets club after Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Kagiso Rabada (336), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).

Apart from Maharaj, Codi Yusuf and Wiaan Mulder shone with the ball. Yusuf struck early and rattled Zimbabwe's top order, and ended the first innings with 3/42. On the other hand, Mulder cleaned up the middle and tail to finish with 4/50 in 16 overs at an economy of 3.10.

