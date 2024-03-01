Amity University Mumbai Presents Prestigious Honorary DSc to Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO

In a recent grand affair, Amity University Mumbai orchestrated a ceremony celebrating excellence and visionary accomplishments spanning diverse sectors. With esteemed guests and dignitaries gracing the occasion, the event underscored the university's unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovation. Marking the commencement, the procession led by the 15th Battalion of the Assam regiment symbolized the essence of sacrifice and devotion to the nation. Notable achievements of the battalion were duly acknowledged, spotlighting their rich tradition of service and valor. This memorable day proudly showcased 118 medal recipients, 8 Doctoral Graduates, and 1500 Graduating Students. In recognition of exemplary contributions to their respective fields, distinguished individuals were conferred with Honorary Doctorate and Professorship Awards:

- Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), received an Honorary Doctorate Dsc. for his exceptional expertise in launch vehicle design and systems engineering.

- Dr. Santanu Dasgupta and Dr. Sanjeev Gupta were honored with Honorary Professorship Award for their remarkable contributions to R&D in biotechnology and biosimilars, respectively.

- Dr. Manju Tanwar was bestowed with an Honorary Professorship Award for her groundbreaking research in environmental remediation.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of the prestigious Shri Baljit Shastri Award for Best Human and Traditional Values, acknowledging students embodying qualities such as integrity, honesty, and reverence for heritage. The Vice Chancellor In his address at the ceremony, highlighted Amity University, Mumbai's remarkable global standing, emphasizing its impressive rankings of 751st in the QS World Ranking and 122nd in QS Asia Ranking. Noteworthy accolades include its recognition for innovation, securing the prestigious 101-150 band by NIRF and international accreditation in Built Environment by RICS. Furthermore, the university's Amity Institute of Science and Technology is lauded as the 'Best Tech School' in the West zone, while the Amity Business School leads as the 'Best Business School' in the region. Notably, the Amity Law School secures a prominent national ranking at 15th position.

Highlighting student achievements, victories in national competitions such as the 'International Hackathon Competition,' 'National Moot Court Competitions,' and 'National Level Drone Competition' were celebrated, alongside a notable 2nd position in the 'i-Compete International Fashion Competition.' Notable contributions extend to our Film School students, who play integral roles in the animation team of the Bollywood film 'ANIMAL.' Additionally, Ms. Esha Velankar, a Fashion Technology student, earns the esteemed title of Miss Cocoaberry Diva. Further enhancing its reputation, Amity University, Mumbai, garners recognition as the best institution nationally by 'Times Higher Education' and prominently features in 'THE Impact Ranking.' The remarkable year 2023 witnessed an impressive 92.3% placement rate with 364 companies, while 7.8% continue their studies at esteemed international academic institutions. With alumni occupying pivotal positions globally, the university fosters a close-knit relationship, leveraging their expertise as mentors to current students. Gratitude is extended to the esteemed Founder President and President Chancellor, whose visionary guidance propels the institution toward even greater heights. At Amity, excellence isn't just a goal; it's our enduring legacy."

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor of Amity University, reiterated the institution's commitment to nurturing socially responsible leaders. He emphasized the significance of holistic education, stating, *"At Amity, our endeavor is not just to impart knowledge but also to instill values that guide our students towards becoming compassionate and ethical leaders. Our graduates are equipped not only with academic prowess but also possess the empathy and integrity to make meaningful contributions to society." Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of Amity, urged graduates to embrace their roles as catalysts for positive change. He emphasized, *"Wisdom and Values are the cornerstone of unlocking one's potential. At Amity, we empower our students with the wisdom to navigate challenges and pursue their aspirations with unwavering determination. Each graduate carries the mantle of excellence and the responsibility to uphold our values.”

Amity University Mumbai has garnered widespread acclaim for its academic prowess and innovative programs. Ranked among Asia's premier educational conglomerates, Amity continues to set benchmarks in education and research. The university's commitment to excellence is underscored by its QS World Ranking of 751st position and QS India Ranking of 122nd position. Notably, in 2023, Amity achieved an impressive placement rate of 92.3%, with students securing positions in 364 companies. Additionally, 7.8% of students pursued national and international academic institutional studies, reflecting the university's global engagement and academic rigor.

Dr. S. Somnath, Chairman of ISRO, emphasized the pivotal role of collaboration between academia and industry in driving innovation. He highlighted ISRO's initiatives aimed at democratizing access to space technology, paving the way for a vibrant space economy. “The vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is monumental. His commitment to advancing India's space capabilities, as demonstrated through initiatives like the Gaganyaan program, is inspiring. ISRO's mission is aligned with the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, as we endeavor to establish our presence on the Moon and beyond."

Reflecting on India's technological strides, Mr. Abhay Chauhan, Senior Vice President of Amity Group, urged graduates to seize opportunities and propel India to greater heights. Dr. Selvamurthy, President of Amity Science Technology Innovation Foundation, underscored the transformative potential of India's burgeoning economy, urging graduates to contribute to the nation's development. The ceremony concluded with a message of optimism and resolve from Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of Amity, who encouraged graduates to pursue their aspirations with confidence and integrity. Amity University Mumbai, consistently ranked among Asia's foremost educational institutions, remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation. The event served as a testament to the university's unwavering dedication to academic excellence and societal progress.