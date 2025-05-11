CBSE Board Exam Results 2025: Over 42 Lakh Students Await Results, Likely to Be Announced This Week

The results of the class 10 and 12 board exams will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in this week. The precise time and date have not yet been confirmed as of now. Last year, CBSE released the board exam results on May 13, and this year seems to follow a similar timeline. More than 42 lakh students are waiting for their results, and they gave exams between February and April of 2025. Students can check their scores on the official websites, such as cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, once the results are released.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2025

Once the results are officially declared, students can access their scorecards on the following CBSE-authorized websites:

How to Access Results on DigiLocker

CBSE students can also retrieve their digital mark sheets via DigiLocker, an official platform for academic documents. Here's how:

Download the DigiLocker app or visit digiLocker.gov.in Enter your roll number, class, school code, and the 6-digit PIN provided by your school Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile number View or download your digital mark sheet directly from the platform

Checking Results via the Umang App

Students can also use the Umang app to check their results:

Download the Umang app Navigate to the Education section and select CBSE Fill in the necessary details to access your results

SMS Option Also Available

For students without internet access, CBSE offers an SMS-based method to receive results:

Open your messaging app Type cbse10 or cbse12 Send the message to 7738299899 You will receive your result via SMS

Final Word

The CBSE is expected to upload the results on its official platforms in the coming days. Students and parents are advised to regularly check the official websites and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.