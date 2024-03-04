CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024: MCQs and Case Studies in Physics Paper Pose Challenges for Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Physics paper for Science stream students today, March 4. The was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students said that the Physics paper was quite tough and lengthy, and the MCQs and case study questions were difficult.“Overall, the Physics paper was at a harder level than I thought it would be,” said Parth from Cambridge School, Noida. “Compared to the sample paper, it was easier,” says Yukta from Bal Bharti School. “The physics paper was at par with the sample paper this year. The 2023 paper was easier than this year's,” says Swati from Bal Bharti School. “The MCQs were tricky. There were questions I found tough and they had no choices (OR parts),” she added .“The paper was lengthy. There was no timer to revise the paper,” says Divyanshi from Bal Bharti Public School. “It was slightly more difficult than the sample paper. The derivations were tough,” she added, noting that the MCQs and Section C were the toughest in the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper.

Ayush from Cambridge School, Noida, said, “It was a very difficult paper. The level was more difficult than the sample papers, practice papers, and the past years' questionss. I practised a lot of questions but the ones I was expecting werent asked. ”He said he found Sections B and C to be the toughest. Shampa Chakraborty, senior Physics teacher at Hariyana Vidya Mandir Kolkata, notes that the CBSE Class 12 Physics sample had been tough this year and that this year's paper was at par with that difficulty level. It was a moderate to difficult paper, she says.“The MCQs were concept-based and calculative. The 2-mark questions were easy, the 3-mark questions were moderate, and both the case studies which usually add to the score were tough this year,” she says. “The 5-mark questions were of moderate difficulty with easy alternatives,” she adds. The paper pattern and format of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2023-24 were according to the latest Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023-24 (issued by CBSE). There were 5 sections in the paper i.e. A, B, C, D and E.

The Physics theory paper is for 70 marks and as per the sample paper, it should carry 33 questions divided into five sections. Section A will have MCQs and Assertion Reasoning-based questions of 1 mark each. Section B has five questions of two marks each, C has seven questions of three marks each, D has two case-study questions of four marks each and E has three long answer questions of five marks each, in the sample paper. Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. The exams started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 final exams will conclude on April 2.



