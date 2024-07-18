CUET Results Likely To Be Announced by Late July or Early August, Says Jamia VC

The result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) is expected to be announced by late July or in the first week of August, said Jamia Millia Islamia Officiating Vice-Chancellor Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday. He also informed that there will be a slight delay in admissions in the University however, adding that there would be no impact on the academic or semester calendar due to a delay in admissions.

According to the NTA's information bulletin, the CUET-UG results were initially scheduled for release on June 30, but they have yet to be announced. The vice chancellor held a meeting of the deans of all schools on Thursday to discuss the delay in the CUET UG result. The varsity uses the CUET scores for 15 undergraduate courses and five master's programmes. CUET scores for admissions into 15 out of the 50 undergraduate courses and five out of the 86 master's programmes offered at the varsity.

Also Read: NEET-UG Result 2024: Supreme Court Directs NTA To Declare Centre-Wise and City-Wise Results on Website on July 20

"We had a meeting with the deans and have reached categorical conclusions (on CUET). In recent years, the admission process has experienced delays. There is a hope that a retest of CUET UG will be conducted. By the end of July or the first week of August, the results should be released," Ahmed said. "Although our admission process will be slightly delayed, it will not be as prolonged as in previous years. Importantly, there will be no impact on the academic or semester calendar," he added. The NTA on Sunday announced a re-test for over 1,000 CUET UG candidates on July 19 following complaints from the candidates, including issues of time loss due to the distribution of the wrong question paper.

The semester for first-year students at many universities, including Delhi University (DU) and JNU is also expected to be postponed. The NTA is currently grappling with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG and UGC-NET, which has delayed the CUET-UG results. The CUET-UG acts as the primary admission test for undergraduate programs at 46 Central universities, with this year's exam conducted from May 15 to May 31 in both online and pen-and-paper formats.

The delay in results will affect the admission timelines of all participating institutions.As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including institutions like Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), await the CUET-UG 2024 results to begin the undergraduate admission process, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M. Jagadesh Kumar has reassured students that the NTA is working diligently to announce the results as soon as possible.

"After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to complete this process, but they are committed to announcing the results promptly," he told ANI over the phone last week.