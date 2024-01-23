Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 10,285 Vacancies, Apply Online From Tomorrow At dghgenrollment.in

The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG) Delhi has announced a recruitment notification for Home Guard posts, aiming to fill 10,285 vacant seats. The registration process is scheduled to commence on January 24, with the deadline for applications set for February 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, dghgenrollment.in.

To be eligible for the Home Guard posts, candidates must possess a class 12th passed degree. Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel should have cleared the 10th-grade examination. The age limit for candidates is set between 20 to 45 years.

The appointments for the selected candidates are for a term of three years, with the possibility of an extension for an additional two years, as per the recruitment notification.

The selection process involves a Physical Measurement and Efficiency test, followed by a written test. Only candidates who successfully qualify for the Physical Measurement and Efficiency test will be eligible to participate in the written test. The final selection will be based on merit, determined by adding bonus marks, if applicable, to the written examination scores.

Subsequently, selected candidates must undergo a medical examination and submit a Police Clearance Certificate, which can be obtained from the Delhi Police website.

Candidates interested in applying for the Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, dghgenrollment.in. Click on the link 'Click here to apply for Enrollment of Home Guards Volunteers on the portal.' A new page will appear on the screen; proceed with the application form. Enter the required details, pay the application fee, and upload the necessary documents. Click on the submit button.

Applicants are advised to download the confirmation page of the Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 and keep a printout for future reference.