Delhi University Extends Phase II of Admission Process Till August 9

The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday extended Phase 2 of the admission process till Friday, August 9, at 11:59 p.m. Phase II, where candidates must fill in their preferences for programme + college combinations, was originally scheduled to conclude on Wednesday. "Candidates who have already completed Phase I must log in to their dashboard to finalize their preferences for programme and college combinations. The preferences saved by candidates will determine their allocation and admission. It is strongly recommended that candidates select the maximum number of preferences for which they are willing to accept admission," the university said in a notification.

Additionally, DU has announced that trials for performance-based programmes, extracurricular activities (ECA), and sports supernumerary quotas will likely begin on Monday, August 12, 2024. These programmes include a B.A. (H) in Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, B.Sc, Physical Education, Health education, and Sports. "Allocations for these quotas will commence in the third round. Candidates are advised to check the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) and respective college or department websites regularly for detailed schedules," the university said.

The admissions process for the 2024-25 academic session is currently underway.

Delhi University is offering admission to over 71,000 seats across more than 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Delhi University initiated Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions last Friday, following the release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG results by the National Testing Agency.

The university has also published the allocation-cum-admission schedule for the 2024-25 academic session. Applicants can still register for DU undergraduate admissions until August 7 at 4.59 pm. During Phase 2, candidates are required to match the subjects they studied in Class 12 with those they appeared for in CUET UG 2024. Only CUET papers corresponding to subjects passed in board exams will be considered for admission. Upon the completion of Phases 1 and 2 of the CSAS, a simulated rank list will be published on August 11.

Candidates will have the opportunity to revise their preferences from 5 pm on August 11 until 11.59 pm on August 12. The first merit list for DU UG admissions is set to be released on August 16 at 5 pm. Candidates can accept their seats from 5 pm on August 16 to 4.59 pm on August 18. Subsequently, colleges will verify and approve the online applications of the candidates.

The academic session was initially scheduled to commence on August 1 but was delayed due to the late announcement of CUET results by the NTA amid allegations of discrepancies in NEET and UGC-NET exams. This year, DU has introduced a single girl child quota under its supernumerary category, allowing a single girl child to be admitted based on merit across various programs.